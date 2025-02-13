Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,212 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,304,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 545,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

