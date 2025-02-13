Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $996,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.39 on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.



Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

