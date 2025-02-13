Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital market, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Remedial and Servicing Strategy, and Investment Property.

