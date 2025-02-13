Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EGFEY opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eurobank Ergasias Services and
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Honeywell’s Breakup: Is HON Stock a Sweet Deal for Investors?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- PayPal: Time to Strike With Shares Down Double Digits?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Lattice Semiconductor’s Market Reset Is Over: The Rebound Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.