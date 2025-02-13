PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 197,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.21%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total value of $7,341,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This trade represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

