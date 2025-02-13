C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 25,846 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,846 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,605,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in CRH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CRH by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,206,000 after acquiring an additional 808,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CRH by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

CRH Trading Up 1.3 %

CRH stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

