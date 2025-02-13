Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $205.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

