Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.