PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for 0.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 138,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

