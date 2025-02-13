Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 836 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $171.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $168.26.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

