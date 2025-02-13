2,239 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

