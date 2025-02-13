iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
ESGD stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
