iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.