DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Citigroup

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $211.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

DoorDash stock opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.37. DoorDash has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $201.17.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,802,971.66. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,040,758 shares of company stock valued at $181,434,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $15,134,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

