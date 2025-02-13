Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.84 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.60. Also, Senior Officer David Shea bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,558.56. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

