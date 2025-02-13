Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,816 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 703,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 118,104 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,603,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 694,092 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

