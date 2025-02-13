Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.35 and last traded at $165.30, with a volume of 12724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $14,908,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

