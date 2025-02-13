ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Releases Earnings Results

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
Shares of AMSSY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $820.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $13.55.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
