ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Releases Earnings Results

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of AMSSY opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $820.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

