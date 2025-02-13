Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.31. Logansport Financial has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

About Logansport Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.