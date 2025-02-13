Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Logansport Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.31. Logansport Financial has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.
About Logansport Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Logansport Financial
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Honeywell’s Breakup: Is HON Stock a Sweet Deal for Investors?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- PayPal: Time to Strike With Shares Down Double Digits?
Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.