Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Target by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

