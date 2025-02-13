8,267 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 197,191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 758,189 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542,443 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

