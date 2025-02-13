Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $70,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 493.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 918,841 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7,466.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 621,248 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,488,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:UL opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
