Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $70,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 493.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 918,841 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7,466.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after acquiring an additional 621,248 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,488,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UL opened at $59.09 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.