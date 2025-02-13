MontVue Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VXF opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

