Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 560 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $627.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.53. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

