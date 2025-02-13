Beacon Financial Group Has $346,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.71 and a 200-day moving average of $282.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.