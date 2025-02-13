Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Organigram FY2027 Earnings

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32. The company has a market cap of C$208.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.95.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

