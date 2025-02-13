Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vext Science Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of VEXTF opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. Vext Science has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.
Vext Science Company Profile
