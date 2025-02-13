Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vext Science Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of VEXTF opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. Vext Science has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

