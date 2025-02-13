WashTec AG (OTCMKTS:WHTAF) Short Interest Update

WashTec AG (OTCMKTS:WHTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

WHTAF opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. WashTec has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

