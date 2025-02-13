Roth Capital Weighs in on Insperity FY2026 Earnings

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Insperity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. Insperity has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.