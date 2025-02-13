Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Increases By 287.5%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Wendel Stock Performance
Shares of Wendel stock opened at $96.70 on Thursday. Wendel has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91.
Wendel Company Profile
