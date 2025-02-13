Weatherford International (WFRD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD):

2/13/2025 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $97.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2024 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Weatherford International is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Weatherford International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $147.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,179.94. This represents a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock worth $6,207,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

