Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 29,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

