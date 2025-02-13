Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in VICI Properties by 340.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

