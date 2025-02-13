Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 609 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

