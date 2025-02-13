Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,485,940 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 2.9% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

EPD opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.