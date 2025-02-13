Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Sells 398,489 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,489 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $996.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,564 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $935.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $894.76. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

