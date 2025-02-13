Financial Guidance Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182,816 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $57.48 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

