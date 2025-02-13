Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.