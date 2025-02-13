Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
