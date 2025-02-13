Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,061,000 after buying an additional 1,991,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,729,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $1.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.