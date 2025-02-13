Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 687 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

