Peapod Lane Capital LLC Buys Shares of 127,920 AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. AstroNova comprises 1.5% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.66. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.49%.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

