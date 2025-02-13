MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 in the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $241.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average is $217.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.31 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

