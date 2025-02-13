Peapod Lane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 328,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 274,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,618,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 182,174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 106.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 359,606 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,024,877.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,906.45. The trade was a 44.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

