Peapod Lane Capital LLC Takes Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 428,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Seer by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seer during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Seer Price Performance

Shares of SEER opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

