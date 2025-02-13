Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,462,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,692,000 after purchasing an additional 797,877 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 268,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 243,997 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 385,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 218,844 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 201,202 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

