Peapod Lane Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 253,652 Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 253,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Geospace Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 120.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 59.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 186,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEOS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $14.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

