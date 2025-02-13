Peapod Lane Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 334,927 KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 334,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. KVH Industries makes up about 1.9% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in KVH Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.