Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,593 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

