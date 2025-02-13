Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 16,650 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $55.16 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.