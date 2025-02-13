Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.