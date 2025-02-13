Peapod Lane Capital LLC Takes Position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Biglari accounts for 3.7% of Peapod Lane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Biglari by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biglari by 48.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Biglari by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,591 shares in the company, valued at $275,849,397.36. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,098. Company insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BH stock opened at $236.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $271.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72. The stock has a market cap of $540.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Biglari Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

