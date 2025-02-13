Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ambev stock on January 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Ambev Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 132.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,127,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambev by 18.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 298.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 600,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 258,875 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

